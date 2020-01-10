The Lizzie McGuire Revival Might Be Dead

If you got a Disney+ subscription to catch Lizzie, Gordo, and (maybe?) Miranda on the reboot of Lizzie McGuire, you might want to reconsider. On Thursday, Variety reported that Terri Minsky, the show’s creator, stepped down from the revival after filming two episodes. Without declaring a new showrunner, the fate of the series is unclear.

“Fans have a sentiment attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series,” a Disney representative said in a statement. “After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the show.”

The news comes days after plans for The O.C. reboot was canned, too. Although there is no word on whether the filming of Lizzie McGuire is done for good, the uncertainty surrounding its future is enough to elicit side-eyes. The streaming platform just included the clip from the show in teaser for its highly anticipated 2020 slate last week. What exactly does “putting a new lens on the show” mean, and what in those two episodes was enough to cause Minsky to leave the show altogether?

Lizzie’s very brief appearance in Disney’s sizzle reel doesn’t provide any clues either. All we get is a seemingly frazzled Lizzie (some things never change) peeking in a car window saying “Hi, it’s me.” The series reprises Hilary Duff’s character as the inquisitive Lizzie McGuire, but instead of navigating adolescence she is trying to conquer adulting like the rest of us. The Disney+ synopsis seemed promising: “She seemingly has it all—her dream job as an assistant to a fancy New York City interior designer, her dream guy, and a picturesque Brooklyn apartment—but things aren’t always as they seem.”

To add to the already weird circumstances surrounding the show, Duff is in honeymoon bliss in Mozambique with her new husband, Matthew Koma. For the sake of your excited inner child raised on the sugary sweet storylines of Disney Channel sitcoms, we can only hope the show still has a future. But, we’re not completely buying into the promise of a “new direction.” After all, it wouldn’t be the first time that we watched a white woman pursue her passion in New York City. Ever heard of Sex and the City?

