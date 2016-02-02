The Lonely Trump Supporter

In spite of his weak showing at the Iowa caucus, Donald Trump has a loyal supporter in Alec Bognar. Bognar stumped for Trump in advance of the Iowa caucus in hopes of swaying his fellow students on the very liberal, pro-Bernie Drake University campus in Des Moines. VICE News sat down with Bognar to find out what it’s like to be a lonely Trump supporter.

