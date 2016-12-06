The Los Angeles Benefit Show for Standing Rock Will Have Fiona Apple, Sky Ferreira, and Many More Performing

Image via Twitter.

The construction of the DAPL may have been halted, but that doesn’t mean the Standing Rock Sioux tribe requires no more aid. Joining the awareness and charity efforts of many others in the music world, Fiona Apple, Sky Ferreira, TV on the Radio, Devendra Banhart, Kimya Dawson, Moses Sumney, and a whole bunch more are playing a benefit concert at Los Angeles’ Fonda Theatre.

It’s called “We Rock with Standing Rock” and it’s going down December 18th. All proceeds from the show are going towards the official Oceti Sakowin Camp (Seven Council Fires) Fund, Native Children’s Survival, the Seeding Sovereignty Project, & GiveLove.

