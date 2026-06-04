The Luckiest Few Weeks of the Year Are Here, and These 5 Zodiac Signs Could Benefit Most

Did you know we’re currently in the luckiest few weeks of the year? That’s right, between now and June 12, luck is on your side with the Jupiter and Venus conjunction in Cancer on June 9. Its impact is likely to last for several days.

“We all love some gifts, cash and prizes. Which planet gives us the good stuff? It’s got to be Venus or Jupiter!” says Rachel Ruth Tate, professional astrologer and Host of the Astrology Table Podcast at Rogue Media. “And on one very special day each year, our luck lines up in one spot… the degree where Venus and Jupiter come together.”

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“What do you value? Where does this flow take you? And what is to your physical and emotional highest good?” According to Tate, these are the important questions to ask yourself during this transit.

While we will all experience the positive effects of the Jupiter and Venus conjunction, a few specific zodiac signs will have the most abundance and opportunity.

Wondering whether you’re one of the blessed signs? Here are the five zodiac signs who will be experiencing the most luck over the next few weeks.

1. Taurus

Taurus, you can expect to be especially charming during this transit. Use this energy wisely, and things will likely work in your favor.

“This transit gives you a silver tongue and the charm of Aphrodite,” says Tate. “Use your warm words to soften tough spots.”

2. Cancer

The Jupiter and Venus conjunction is occurring in the sensitive, nurturing sign of Cancer, making this sign the star of the show.

“This transit has you feeling absolutely magnetic and magnanimous,” says Tate. “Be generous with yourself and others, but don’t overindulge!”

3. Libra

Libra, you can use this wonderful transit to advance in either your professional life. Right now, people likely hold you in high regard.

“This transit shines a bright light on your growing and glowing reputation,” says Tate. “Invest in your career, and it will pay great dividends.”

4. Sagittarius

Sagittarius, expect opportunities to manifest right before your eyes over the next few weeks. Your only job right now is to take advantage of what comes your way. Don’t resist or fight change; embrace it.

“This transit opens doors to you that may have been closed,” Tate explains. “Allow the mysteries and miracles to unfold with surprise and delight.”

5. Pisces

If you’ve been feeling hopeless or insecure lately, expect to feel more confident and faithful in these upcoming days. You can use this energy wisely by acting with courage and self-assurance

“This transit restores your faith and fills your proverbial cup,” says Tate. “Don’t hesitate to reach for the stars and land on the moon.”