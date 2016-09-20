The Magnetic Pull Of Barcelona: Barca DNA and The La Masia ‘Loan’

This article originally appeared on VICE Sports UK.

During Barcelona’s long and acrimonious courtship of Cesc Fabregas, the phrase ‘Barca DNA’ reared its insidious head on more than one occasion. Xavi, then the chief flatterer in Barcelona’s army of politicos, diplomats and masterful manipulators, told Mundo Deportivo in 2009: “I hope that Cesc comes. He’s a football player with Barca DNA, and he’s showing at Arsenal that he is on another level.” From that point onwards, ‘Barca DNA’ became the ultimate justification, the infallible rationale for Fabregas’ move. The idea that he inherently, genetically belonged in Catalonia was used in the very public bargaining process to Barcelona’s advantage and, two years later, the Blaugrana obtained their target at an appropriately modest price.

Videos by VICE

READ MORE: Barcelona Are Complaining About Premier League Teams Spending So Much Money

As he departed for Catalonia in the summer of 2011, it was hard not to feel that Fabregas’ time with Arsenal had been little more than a glorified loan. Having signed a 16-year-old prospect from La Masia, Arsene Wenger had given him space to express himself, hone his skills and flourish as an individual, only to see him return to Barcelona for the peak years of his career. Though it was certainly not the fault of Fabregas, it didn’t help that his time at Arsenal had coincided with a slump in fortunes; his relationship with the club ended up feeling very much like a one-way street. Still, the truth was that, whether or not he had ‘Barca DNA’, he was indeed on another level to the majority of his Arsenal teammates. With that in mind, Barcelona used the La Masia connection to great effect in getting their man, and were unafraid to exploit his childhood dream of turning out at the Camp Nou.

Fabregas playing for Arsenal in 2007 // Via

The word ‘exploit’ is not used lightly here, though Fabregas might not have realised it at the time. When he was actually at La Masia, he was overlooked for first-team opportunities despite his prodigious talent and near-constant stream of goals. The talk of ‘Barca DNA’ conjured up a rose-tinted vision of his halcyon days in Catalonia, before he was snatched off to the concrete jungle of North London, with its driving rain and granite skies. The reality of the situation was that he learnt much of his game at London Colney, which is perhaps one of the reasons that the boy with ‘Barca DNA’ was deemed a misfit, and surplus to requirements, a mere three years after his return home.

READ MORE: Squandered Talent, Bygone Youth – The Salutary Tale of Nicklas Bendtner

Fabregas isn’t the only player to have left Barcelona in search of first-team football, only to find himself pulled back in. It’s as if La Masia has its own magnetic field, which is activated whenever a former graduate begins to excel. It was much the same with Gerard Pique, who was snatched up just as he was about to mature at Manchester United. Jordi Alba, who was released by Barca in 2005, offers a direct parallel with Fabregas. He grew to be one of the best left-backs in La Liga with Valencia and, come 2012, Barcelona were making overtures. It wasn’t long before he was back in Catalonia, prized away for a mere €14million fee.

Now, much to the chagrin of his current supporters, Hector Bellerin looks like he could become the next player to boomerang back to the Blaugrana after a promising spell with another club. This time it’s Jordi Mestre, Barcelona vice-president, who’s been given the task of wooing the object of Barca’s desires. “We’ve already seen him as a Cule,” Mestre reportedly said. “He’s a great player, there’s no doubt about that. Look at the cases of Cesc, Pique, Alba and Denis Suarez… It’s positive that they get minutes at other clubs. It’s a dynamic which has always provided good results for players that carry the Barca DNA in their blood.”

READ MORE: The Cult – Rivaldo

Now, the exploitation of ‘Barca DNA’ doesn’t get much more obvious than this. In fact, Mestre’s words are basically the blueprint for Barcelona’s strategy towards coveted former graduates. Barcelona watch the players leave at a young age and, all being well, they develop at a caretaker club. That club is then powerless to intervene as Barcelona swoops, first reminding the player of his roots, then securing his willingness for a move and, finally, using that to drive down the transfer fee, hence completing the inevitable coup.

Jordi Alba playing against Barca in 2011 // PA Images

While it’s unclear whether Bellerin will be as easily wooed as his predecessors, the evidence suggests he should be cautious. Much like Fabregas, his development is inextricably linked to North London, and at 21 years of age he has much to learn before he’s the finished product that a club like Barcelona require. That said, the allure of the Camp Nou is undeniable, and the promise of potentially limitless silverware must add to the magnetism of Catalan football. Whatever he decides in the near future, a move to Barcelona is starting to feel like a matter of when, as opposed to if.

READ MORE: How Football Explains Capitalism

Meanwhile, clubs who regularly sign youngsters from La Masia have a decision to make. Do they continue to buy up the Barca stars of the future, and so guarantee the Catalan side’s success? When a youngster leaves Barcelona and begins to flourish, he may as well be on a recallable loan deal. Managers and chairmen must decide whether such a deal is worth it for the potential profit and short-term benefit, or whether they are being cleverly exploited as temporary custodians of Catalan talent.



@W_F_Magee