The Making of Sound + Vision: Synesthesia at The Sydney Opera House

Explore the intersection of art, music and technology in this behind-the-scenes look at Sound + Vision, a synesthetic live music event held at the iconic Sydney Opera House. Watch as new media artist Joe Crossley leads an unprecedented collaboration between musicians Charles Murdoch, Banoffee, Oscar Key Sung and Empress Of and visual artists Tin & Ed, Prue Stent, and Nonotak. Follow Joe and his team of developers as they compose three unique live acts with motion sensors, midi triggers and audio data analysis.