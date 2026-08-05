The Man Charged in Rap Icon Tupac Shakur’s 1996 Murder Goes On Trial This Monday

Duane “Keffe D” Davis was arrested in September 2023 in connection with Tupac Shakur‘s murder. In 1996, the rap icon was shot in a vehicle following a brawl at a casino in Las Vegas. Shakur was in the passenger seat of a vehicle stopped at a red light when a White Cadillac pulled up beside them, firing rounds into the side of the car.

Behind the wheel of Shakur’s vehicle was former Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight. Knight has previously stated he won’t testify in a 2023 TMZ interview. His name has been included in a 16-page supplemental witness list provided by the Clark County District Attorney’s Office. Therefore, he is expected to testify on Monday, August 10, 2026.

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Other witnesses included on the list are former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman. Additionally, Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo was named, who was previously with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at the time of the murder. Also, a former LAPD Detective, Greg Kading, is listed, as he claims Davis confessed to his involvement in a 2009 interview with law enforcement.

How Davis is CONNECTED to the case

Tupac Shakur’s shooting was a result of a brawl that occurred at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. On the night of September 7, 1996, Shakur attended the Mike Tyson vs. Bruce Seldon boxing match at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. After the match, a fight broke out in the lobby of the casino involving Tupac and his crew. In 2023, security footage was released showing Tupac and his crew involved in the brawl before fleeing the casino lobby.

Their target in the altercation was a Compton gang member, Orlando Anderson. Anderson was detained by police shortly after, but was released. He’s been the primary suspect for decades, though he died in an unrelated shooting in 1998. Until his death, he vehemently denied involvement.

Anderson’s uncle is Duane “Keffe D” Davis. Davis’ memoir is titled Compton Street Legend: Notorious Keffe D’s Street-Level Accounts of Tupac and Biggie Murders, Death Row Origins, Suge Knight, Puffy Combs, and Crooked Cops. In this memoir, Davis admitted to not only being in the white Cadillac from which the shots were fired, but that his own nephew pulled the trigger. Davis is the only person alive who was inside the White Cadillac. Following the memoir’s publication, the cold case was reopened in 2023, and Davis was arrested.

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