The ‘Man of the Year’ Trend Is Taking Over TikTok

Have you heard of the “Man of the Year” trend on TikTok?

Popular singer Lorde recently released “Man Of The Year,” a powerful song about gender identity. However, many TikTok users are utilizing the song to call out their exes or other men in their lives who have treated them poorly. These posts include screenshots of texts, Snapchats, videos, voice memos, or even notes app confessions to the lyrics, “let’s hear it for the man of the year…”

Fair warning, some of them are incredibly disturbing and abusive, including real footage of threats and verbal attacks. So, if you’re taking to TikTok on your own, I’d scroll through the trend with discretion.

What is the ‘Man of the Year’ Trend?

As mentioned above, Lorde released her song “Man of the Year” from her album Virgin in May of this year. You can watch the music video below.

When asked about her gender identity by Rolling Stone, Lorde said: “[Chappell Roan] asked me this. She was like, ‘So, are you nonbinary now?’ And I was like, ‘I’m a woman except for the days when I’m a man.’ I know that’s not a very satisfying answer, but there’s a part of me that is really resistant to boxing it up.”

The song itself, of course, has a very different context from the actual TikTok trend, which is used to expose men for their betrayals and abusive behaviors. Tons of women shared actual proof, from voice memos to videos, of being screamed at, threatened, and dehumanized by the men in their lives. Most examples were of ex-boyfriends/husbands, while some were of fathers or male friends.

Examples of ‘Man of the Year’ Trend

As mentioned earlier, many women came forward with explicit content that’s too gutting to show here. However, others didn’t show violent or distressing footage to the same extent.

I’ve provided a few less graphic examples below.

There are countless other videos posted to the sound, many of which go into horrific yet necessary detail and include evidence that honestly could be used in court. If you want to do a deeper dive, make sure you’re prepared and consider this a trigger warning.

Social Media as a Form of Accountability

If anything, we can all agree that social media and digital storytelling have become powerful tools for accountability. Not to mention, this trend has shed light on a concerning pattern of abuse and toxicity among men. In fact, even some male creators have responded to the trend in horror and disbelief at what some women face.

One TikToker made the following point: These men are everywhere, but they’re not always recognizable by other men, as they present differently to those they deem as “equal.”

@billfromunicef 1/8 times I meet a cool dude just to find out he’s genuinely evil around women #manoftheyear ♬ original sound – BillFromUnicef

Other men, however, have questioned where women are “finding these men,” victim-blaming them for “looking in the wrong places.” But considering that, according to WHO, nearly 1 in 3 (30%) of women worldwide have been subjected to physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence or non-partner sexual violence, it’s evident these abusers are hiding in plain sight.

If anything, the “Man of the Year” trend is just revealing the truth.