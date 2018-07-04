The Man Who Defaced Eurydice Dixon’s Memorial Says it Was an ‘Attack on Feminism’

The guy charged with painting lurid graffiti across Eurydice Dixon’s memorial has told the Age he had a supposedly clear and logical reason. “I was upset,” he said. “And I want to make this clear, this was not a personal attack at all…this was purely an attack on feminism.”

Andrew Nolch, who is a 31-year-old former comedian and self-described “independent Scientologist,” explained that in addition to attacking feminism, he also wanted to make a statement about vaccinations, which he attributes to giving Eurydice’s killer autism. He said he was angry at the “mainstream media for hijacking a vaccine-causing issue and turning it into a men are bad, women’s rights issue.”

Videos by VICE

This supposed link between vaccinations and autism has been widely and repeatedly debunked. Nolch even said that he’d given up stand-up comedy because his anti-vaccination activism wasn’t sitting well in Melbourne’s comedy circle.

Less than a month ago, 22-year-old Eurydice Dixon’s body was found in the middle of a football oval in Carlton North after she’d been raped and murdered while walking home. Later that day, 19-year-old Jaymes Todd handed himself into police. His lawyer said that Jaymes suffered from autism and didn’t know his victim.

The scuffed lawn where Eurydice’s body had been found quickly became a makeshift memorial with dozens of people leaving flowers. But on the morning of June 18—only five days after Eurydice’s death—police found offensive graffiti sprayed all over the surrounding lawn. Andrew Nolch was arrested and has now been named as the perpetrator.

Nolch said he always expected to get caught and it was simply a way to get a message across. He also told Age reporters Tammy Mills and Erin Pearson that he hadn’t been diagnosed with any mental illness.

He’s been charged with criminal damage, offensive graffiti, and offensive behaviour and will face court in August.