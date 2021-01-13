The Man Who Stormed the Capitol in a ‘Camp Auschwitz’ Sweatshirt Has Been Arrested

The bearded man who was seen wearing a black “Camp Auschwitz” sweatshirt during the deadly storming of the nation’s capital last week has been arrested by law enforcement, multiple outlets are reporting.

The man, whose name is Robert Keith Packer, according to the New York Times, was photographed several times during the riots at the Capitol Building last Wednesday that sent legislators into hiding and resulted in the death of five people, including a Capitol Police officer.

Videos by VICE

Packer was arrested Wednesday morning in Newport News, Virginia law enforcement officials said.

Packer’s sweatshirt featured a skull and crossbones, the text “Camp Auschwitz,” along with the words “Work Brings Freedom,” a translation of a German phrase that was once scrolled atop the iron gate of one of the most deadly concentration camps during World War 2. At least 1.1 million people were killed at the Poland death camp during the war.

Packer’s arrest marks the latest in over 70 arrests in connection to D.C. riots. Federal prosecutors are still working to identify others who tried to thwart the certification of Joe Biden’s victory in November’s presidential election.