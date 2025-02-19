The Man With the $4,000 Collection of ‘Old, Creepy’ Dolls

Different people collect different things for different reasons…and this story is a prime example of that.

Chris Henrie, 26, of Paramus, New Jersey, has always been passionate about dolls—especially since he grew up surrounded by them. He didn’t become fully obsessed until his teenage years when he purchased his first vintage doll, Crusty Marge, SWNS reported.

Now, a decade later, “I have a large collection of dolls,” he told SWNS. “For me, it felt like a calling.”

This Guy Has a Crazy Doll Collection

However, while Chris might have a felt sense of purpose in his growing collection party of dolls, he didn’t always receive the kindest reactions when he disclosed this information to friends or strangers.

“When I would tell someone I was into dolls—they’d think it was creepy and they were scared of the dolls,” he explained.

“In my mind, they were misunderstood and I grew up misunderstood,” he continued. “I felt it was my calling to take care of these dolls.”

Chris revealed that his current collection likely costs up to $4,000—but he has no plans to sell any of them, as each holds their own importance.

You might be wondering, though: Where, exactly, does he find all these dolls?

“I usually buy them in person so I can feel the energy with them,” he explained. “I like them to be a match with my collection.”

Typically, he visits thrift stores to find his perfect matches. However, he said he will sometimes browse eBay and Etsy for unique ones. Some of Chris’s dolls are even from across the globe, including places like Ghana, South Africa, India, and France.

“I think it’s a way to value history and to express yourself,” he told SWNS. “I think they are so special and priceless.”

As for those who want to start their own doll collection, “There is a community out there,” Chris assured.