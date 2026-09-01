The Mars Square Saturn Transit Will Have These 4 Zodiac Signs Acting Unhinged This Week

It’s officially September, and what better way to ring in the new month than with a Mars square Saturn transit?

Maisy Bristol, astrologer, author, journalist, and relationship educator, told VICE, “Mars square Saturn happens roughly once a year, though the exact cadence shifts between 12 and 14 months depending on whether Saturn is in retrograde.”

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This particular transit brings impulsivity, rebellious energy, and rash decision-making. Here’s what you can expect over the next few days—and the signs most impacted.

What to Expect From Mars Square Saturn

“At its core, this transit marks a moment when what we do is in direct conflict with what’s expected of us, or what’s already been set up,” Bristol explains.

“Saturn represents structure, patience, and ‘doing things the right way,’” she says. “Right now, Saturn is sitting in Aries, which is an unusual placement for it, since Aries is impulsive and a go-getter by nature.”

Not only that, but Saturn is currently in retrograde, which amplifies this energy. This also means it will form the same square again once it stations direct.

“In retrograde, that tension is even more pronounced, since Aries doesn’t naturally have strong impulse control,” Bristol states. “This can show up as saying something too quickly, saying something we don’t mean, or taking action that really needed more thought first.”

Mars, on the other hand, is currently in the water sign of Cancer, further amplifying this chaotic energy.

“Cancer energy can feel especially sensitive, emotional, and prone to taking things personally. So when Mars squares Saturn, it heightens that impulsive drive right at a moment when we’re already emotionally reactive,” Bristol explains. “This transit carries a push-pull between urgency and restraint. Mars is the planet of action and movement, and Saturn is the planet of slowing down and doing things properly. With both planets sitting in emotionally sensitive, less-supported signs, the energy of this transit tends to feel charged: actions taken right now have real potential to affect someone emotionally, or to affect us emotionally, in a way that could spark a fight or conflict within a relationship or close connection.”

Signs Most Impacted by Mars Square Saturn

While everyone will feel the energy of this 5-day transit, the cardinal signs (Aries, Cancer, Libra, and Capricorn) will be directly impacted.

“Aries and Cancer are the two signs directly involved in the square itself, since that’s where Saturn and Mars currently sit,” says Bristol. “Libra and Capricorn are also affected through their connection to this axis, since the transit activates the same cardinal houses in their charts.”

If you have any major placements (particularly sun or rising) in these signs, you might feel a bit more out of control or rebellious during this week.

“Depending on the chart, this transit lands in either the 1st/7th house axis or the 4th/10th house axis,” Bristol explains. “The 1st and 7th houses govern identity versus relationship, so this can surface as acting selfishly in a relationship and having that come back around. The 4th and 10th houses govern home and career, so this can show up as taking a job that requires relocation, or acting rashly in a way that sets the family back.”

Regardless of your zodiac sign, it’s important to navigate this transit with gentle self-awareness and care.