The Mars Volta Announce They’re Touring Their Classic Material in 2026

The Mars Volta have announced a tour (albeit a brief one) for 2026 in which the band will play a setlist spanning their whole 20+ year career.

The neo-emo-prog rockers toured last year on their latest album, Lucro Sucio; Los Ojos Del Vacio, performing the long player in its entirety; a move that left some fans wanting more.

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On this tour, however, fans will be able to hear their favorite jams from The Mars Volta’s back catalogue of albums, including 2003’s Frances the Mute and 2005’s Deloused in the Comatorium—both major driving-around-smoking-weed staples in my high school clique.

It’s really a super-limited run, though. Hopefully they are just trying it out before announcing more dates. The tour will kick off September 8 in Ventura, California, before heading across the southwest, stopping in Tucson and the band’s hometown of El Paso, Texas. Then, a previously announced gig opening for My Chemical Romance at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Shows in the Carolinas and Florida will follow, before wrapping on September 20 at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, Kentucky. View the complete tour routing below.

THe Mars Volta 2026 tour: Tickets

Sign up to the band’s mailing list before 10 AM EST on Wednesday, April 8 to gain access to a special presale. General onsale for most shows will begin Friday, April 10 via Ticketmaster.

09/08 – Ventura, CA @ Majestic Ventura Theater

09/09 – Tucson, AZ @ LA Rosa

09/10 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre

09/12 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome ^

09/15 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

09/16 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

09/17 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live

09/18 – Jacksonville, FL @ FIVE

09/20 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life Festival

^ = w/ My Chemical Romance