The ‘Marvel’s Blade’ Video Game Might Not Be Dead After All. Here’s Everything We Know.

Ahead of Arkane Lyon’s upcoming sale, the studio behind the Dishonored franchise and the anticipated Marvel’s Blade, several companies are looking to bring it under their umbrella, including Ubisoft. If Arkane Lyon is acquired, fans looking forward to Marvel’s Blade could have hope that the game will come back to life.

According to a Bloomberg report shared by IGN, Ubisoft is among the gaming companies looking to buy Arkane Lyon from its original parent company, Microsoft. The report didn’t detail which other studios are in the running, though it mentioned that “at least two other gaming companies” have tossed their proverbial hats into the ring. The terms of any potential deal also aren’t public yet.

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It’s clear, though, that Microsoft hasn’t made any decisions yet about the future of Arkane Lyon – and, by extension, Marvel’s Blade. The future of the game has been in limbo since online talk first surfaced that the studio was looking for a new home, in the wake of cuts and layoffs at Xbox, which resulted in over 3,000 jobs being lost and multiple studios being sold, including Undead Labs, which released State of Decay and Moonrise. Marvel’s Blade seems particularly at risk because development went over budget.

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The Future of ‘Marvel’s Blade’ Just Got a Little More Interesting

The Bloomberg report says the game could be released within the next year or two, if Arkane Lyon is acquired by a different company and enabled to complete its current projects. First announced at the 2023 Game Awards, Marvel’s Blade has been a long time coming, so the possibility of it arriving within the next two years is exciting. The game would follow Eric Brooks, also known as Blade, a dhampir – a creature born from the union of a vampire and a human – who hunts a cabal of vampires in Paris.

Ubisoft would be a strong contender for Marvel’s Blade, as the studio is known for its Assassin’s Creed franchise, along with offerings like Far Cry. With these games infused with action and exciting storylines, taking on Marvel’s Blade would fit perfectly with Ubisoft’s existing library.

No matter what, Ubisoft is definitely set to have an exciting path ahead. Online chatter has already surfaced around the upcoming Assassin’s Creed game, currently known as Codename Hexe, and audiences are looking forward to learning more information about the game next year. A resynced version of Assassin’s Creed Black Flag launched earlier this year, and fans of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla just received a huge update, including a New Game+ option.