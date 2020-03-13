The Mass Surveillance Panopticon

It’s cliche to say it, but it’s true, we’re living in a frighteningly similar world to George Orwell’s 1984, where not just people are spies, but our entire society is built to surveil us. And companies hawking surveillance wares are making money off of it to fuel this broader Big Brother economy.

Ring, Amazon’s home surveillance camera arm has become a secretive tool of police forces across the US, while companies like Palantir gather personal data about citizens to then feed law enforcement and federal agencies at the push of a button.

This week on CYBER we talk to Jason Koebler and Emanuel Maiberg who broke the news of yet another company selling its dystopian services with little public scrutiny: Banjo, an artificial intelligence company which claims to spot and alert law enforcement to crime in seconds, has turned Utah into a veritable mass surveillance state.

But many questions surround the company, namely: does their product actually work and is it legal?