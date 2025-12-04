The ‘Men in Black’ Star Who Broke Into a Bank With a Loaded Gun

Elmore Torn Jr., better known as Rip Torn, had an impressive six-decade run as a successful film and television actor. His most prominent TV role was as Artie on the HBO comedy series The Larry Sanders Show, on which he appeared from 1992 to 1998, for a total of 89 episodes. You might also remember him as Zed from the Men in Black movies, or Patches O’Houlihan from Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story. Police in Litchfield, Connecticut, however, more than likely remember him as the drunk guy they found barefoot inside a bank one night in 2010.

To bring you up to speed, the Emmy Award-winning actor had a bit of a history when it came to drunken encounters with the police. Torn was arrested for drunk driving in both 2004 and 2006 after crashing into a taxi and a tractor-trailer, respectively. He was also on probation stemming from another drunk driving arrest when the bank incident occurred. Here’s a video of his 2004 arrest:

Somehow, Torn was acquitted. He wouldn’t be quite as lucky moving forward. Torn was arrested in January 2010 for breaking into a Connecticut bank near his home. He’d set off the alarm while climbing through the window, and when police got to him, he was drunk and carrying a loaded gun—some reports even said he was asleep. His boots were by the door, and he kept asking the officers what they were doing inside his house.

That ended up being his defense: He was so drunk that he thought he was home. Now the outside of the bank, as you can see in the clip below, does resemble a house.

The only problem, as TMZ pointed out at the time, is that it didn’t look anything like his house. Then again, we’re talking about a person whose blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit, so do with that what you will. Torn pleaded guilty to criminal trespass, the illegal carrying of a firearm, criminal mischief, and reckless endangerment. In exchange, he received a suspended sentence of two and a half years, plus three years of probation.

On a positive note, Torn seemed to clean up his act after his fourth brush with the law. Unfortunately, he didn’t do much acting after the incident, though, and he died nine years later at the age of 88.