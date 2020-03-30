The Men Who Love Getting Their Balls Absolutely Destroyed

Bitta VonSweet’s foot slave loves when she stomps on his dick and balls. “He loves the pressure,” she told me. “The feeling of my full weight on him is exhilarating. The meaner I am to him, the more he is willing to serve.”



Once, when he was laying beside her bed while she stepped on his penis sticking out from a cockbox, she climbed onto her bed and jumped off—onto the box, full force.

Videos by VICE

“His eyes were as wide as saucers as he grabbed the sides of the box to brace for impact,” she said. “I can only compare it to landing on concrete and smashing a water balloon, without it popping! He let out a gasp of air and replied, ‘I love you, Mistress.’ I thought, wow. That’s loyalty and dedication. Not to mention I got the giggles and wanted to do it again. His reaction was priceless.”

Much has been said, of late, on the topic of feet. Looking back, the last year has seen the triumphant rise and vindication of the foot fetishist. Quentin Tarantino’s sole obsession was laid bare, the silicon foot-fucksleeve Vajankle debuted and continues to haunt me, the good fellas of Wikifeet helped me solve a mystery, and here at Motherboard we recently got to the bottom of our own footsie-wootsie enigma: the size of Jeff Bezos’s feet. Everyone on my Twitter feed was toying with the idea of selling foot pics to pay off some debt.

https://twitter.com/urvillageidiot/status/1217159396536410112

While casual observers of foot fetishism might think being “into feet” means a gentle, longing to give someone a foot rub or pining after some piggie-pics, that’s only part of the story. There’s a whole subsection of people whose kink is someone planting that foot, as hard as they can, straight down onto their dick and balls.

The first time I saw cock-trampling in action, it was during a scroll through my Twitter feed. I stopped on a video of a woman jumping—jumping!—up and down on a board balanced on a lying man’s torso. When I looked closer, I could see the man’s penis sticking out through the board. With every landing of her bare feet, his whole body twitched in pain, and she lifted off again. I wasn’t sure if I was witnessing a permanent maiming, or an incredible testament to the resilience of the human mind and body. I soon learned it was the latter.

This isn’t your usual “send feet” amateur shit, or even a “foot job” video. This is cock trampling and ballbusting. And you might have some questions, as I did.

What are cock trampling and ball busting?

VonSweet, who lives a trample domme lifestyle with her current footslave and sells videos of their sessions online, tells me she’s always been a “scrappy kind of gal.” So years ago, when a man walked into her life who not only had a foot fetish but an affinity for cock trampling, it changed her world.

“I relished walking up and down on him, overpowering him with my full weight,” she said. “It was my way of making him submit to me when he got too lippy.”

As their relationship grew, so did their experimentation. The cockbox—a hard, square structure with a hole for the penis to poke through—was a revelation. “I was able to stomp, crush and grind till my heart’s content. Even jumping up and down on it with bare feet, sometimes even wearing stilettos, just to be cruel.”

According to a blog entry by the sex toy company Lovense, trampling, crush porn, and giantess fantasies (where a Godzilla-sized woman steps on a very tiny person) are not sub-genres of one another, but distinct kink categories that sometimes overlap. Trampling alone involves a lot of flavors: You can be into being literally walked all over, but not into your dick getting stomped. Or you might only want your penis pulverized. Or your balls. Or both, like VonSweet’s foot-loving sub.

Cock and ball tourture, or CBT, is the name for the wider BDSM umbrella under which ballbusting and cock trampling falls. CBT might involve chastity cages, impact play with whips or paddles, or kicks in the nuts. For our purposes, we’ll focus on when feet come in contact with the genitals. A simple form, no extra hardware necessary.

Why are people into cock and ball torture?

Nearly 10 years ago, BallBustedSub lost a bet.

“I’ve always had a thing for dominant women in heels,” UK-based BallBustedSub, who requested to be cited using his Twitter handle, told me. Although he first got into ballbusting and tramping around the age of 16, his first in-person ballbusting experience came years later. “It all started with a throwaway comment I said, something like, ‘I’d bet my left nut on it.’ Can’t even remember what the bet was now but I actually lost,” he said.

“I was shocked and delighted at this new point of weakness I had discovered.”

“She was the one who said right, ‘I’m going to claim my prize, I want to stand on your ball.’” That escalated to her putting books under his nuts and standing on them, in different shoes, and barefoot.

Nowadays, BallBustedSub visits a professional dominatrix. “My favourite things are being trampled in the cockbox or lead on my stomach with my balls out behind me so she has full access to crush them. I love the feeling of being led in the cock box and giving over full control and then watching as the domme tramples my manhood for her own pleasure and amusement.”

The dominatrixes that do the busting are often very amused.

“Ballbusting always made sense to me. I am a sadist and it’s an easy way to hurt someone with balls,” Danielle Blunt, a NYC-based domme, told me. “One of my early memories is playing catch with my dad. I threw the ball to him, missed his glove and hit him in the balls instead. He doubled over in pain and shrieked in a high voice, ‘I think we are done with catch now.’ I was shocked and delighted at this new point of weakness I had discovered.”

Blunt’s had a lot of experience busting balls, metaphorical and literal, so I asked her why she thinks her clients get off on something so excruciating.

“It makes sense to me that a client who likes pain would like trampling,” she said. “I think everyone processes pain differently. I’ve seen people cum from ballbusting. It’s such a sensitive part of the body and so many people with balls have experiences hurting them, it makes sense that some people eroticize that pain.”

Can it be done without causing damage?

Personally, my biggest question about ballbusting and cocktrampling wasn’t why people enjoy it—people get off on all kinds of wild things—but how it’s done without actually breaking someone’s dick off or exploding their nutsack like a split beanbag.

I contacted a dozen urologists to try to learn more about the limits of these highly stompable wieners. None responded to my questions.

But after some pointed internet searches, I have my answer anyway. Despite being so sensitive, the penis is incredibly durable and resilient. There are no bones in dicks, but there are three tubes: the urethra, and two corpora cavernosa, which fill with blood to make a boner.

According the Urology Care Foundation, it’s possible to “break” your dick, or at least hurt those tubes and the nerves around them, if “during an erection, a man sustains a level of unnatural force to the penis, with much more energy than the normal force associated with sexual activity, a break or fracture may occur.” Basically, stubbing your dick really hard, to the point that it breaks those vessels.

But what about slamming two sets of pedicured toes down on the thing, from a few feet high?

Men’s health platform Roman has some inspiring information on that front: A penis can handle eight times more blood pressure than the blood vessels in your brain. If the pressure of blood that rushed to your dick when you’re horny ran to your (other) head instead, it would explode your brain in your damn skull.

So, penises are spongy and stretchy, as long as you don’t torque or bend them too hard. That might explain why stomping flat down on one, on a hard surface, can happen without being permanently damaging. Testicles are more tender—they can rupture, fracture, dislocate, and deglove, according to WebMD’s horrifying list of ball injuries. A lot of this can happen from a strike or blunt force, such as being kicked in the jewels for fun.

But BallBustedSub swears it’s not hurting him long-term. Like most BDSM play, it’s about starting slow and constant communication.

“It’s really a case of building up, and as the domme sees what you can take, adding more each time until she gets to a level where it’s almost unbearable,” he said. “Obviously safe words are used too… I can always stop things at any time.”

Blunt said she’s taken anatomy classes from kink-friendly doctors to ensure what’s going on underfoot isn’t causing real harm. “I always ask about people’s previous experiences to assess what their limits might be,” she said. “I’ve had to be creative while playing with someone who was into CBT and trampling who had a prosthetic testicle.”

VonSweet echoed that the safest precaution is preparation and working up to more intense play: Ball stretching, rough stomping with soft soled shoes first for a couple weeks, gradually moving into square heeled shoes, stilettos with the heels sanded down to be dull, then, eventually, stilettos.

“The human body is pretty resilient,” she said. “I push him as far as his mind will take him, and even more, if I know he can give it.” Aftercare consists of an ice pack on his meat and “a lot of ‘thata boy’ encouragement, she said. “He really will lay down his entire body for me to do what I like to it. He feels it’s his job, and I wholeheartedly agree.”