This Menstrual Cup Pairs Up With Your Apple Devices

Menstruation is one of the most natural things in the world, a reminder that at the end of the day we’re all just walking, talking mammals. So what happens when you combine an intrinsic bodily function with cutting-edge technology? Look no further than Looncup, “the world’s first smart menstrual cup.”

The Looncup is like a menstruation cup from the future. Fitted with a battery, sensor, and antenna, it uses Bluetooth technology to send real-time information about your period to your iPhone or Apple Watch. Usually when women talk about syncing in the context of their periods, it’s about getting it at the same time as housemates, friends, or colleagues, but after downloading the app and inserting the cup, the two are automatically paired. Push notifications tell you how full the cup is and alarms indicate when it’s time for a refresh (the cup lasts for up to 12 hours). In what is the most personal of personal services, Looncup also provides information about what color the fluid is, which can point to greater health issues or even simple stuff like whether you’re getting enough sleep, and it keeps track of your menstruation cycle and patterns.

If the thought of getting intimate with Bluetooth technology is raising some red flags, Looncup assures you it’s safe—the Bluetooth uses a very low signal that barely registers and is not associated with any adverse health risks. Whereas pads and tampons can contain chemicals and have risks like Toxic Shock Syndrome attached, the Looncup is actually hypoallergenic, latex free, and has zero toxins. (If you’d care to temporarily try on this tin foil hat, the question about whether you’re comfortable with Apple having access to all that data is something else entirely…)

