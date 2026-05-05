The Menzingers Just Announced a 2026 North American Tour

The Menzingers have just announced a North American outing for 2026 in support of their upcoming album, Everything I Ever Saw.
The 32-date run will see the seasoned punkers headlining clubs and theaters across the continental U.S. and Canada this fall with Hot Water Music and Weakened Friends along for the ride.
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The Everything I Ever Saw Tour kicks off September 24 in Dallas, Texas. Subsequent stops include Denver, Los Angeles, Portland, Seattle, Vancouver, Atlanta, Cincinnatti, Toronto, Chicago, and Boston. Of note is a the show in Philadelphia at the Fillmore, where local legends Spraynard will join for a special performance of their album Funtitled.
The final date of the tour will be in Brooklyn at Brooklyn Paramount on November 22. View the complete tour routing and lineup information below.
The Menzingers 2026 Tour: How to Get TIckets
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Presales for The Menzingers North American tour start today, May 5, at 12 PM EST. General onsale will begin Friday, May 8, at 10 AM local time at Ticketmaster.
You can also find The Menzingers tickets at StubHub, where orders are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
Learn more at The Menzingers’ official website.
About Everything I ever Saw
The Menzingers’ album Everything I Ever Saw is due out July 17 on Epitaph. It was recorded with longtime collaborator and GRAMMY Award-winning producer Will Yip (Turnstile, Mannequin Pussy) at his brand-new Memory Music Studios in Philadelphia, PA.
“So much changed in our lives and in the world while we were making this record, and somehow, it all pulled us deeper into the band and deeper into our friendship,” shared singer/guitarist Tom May. “Twenty years in and this is the most connected we’ve felt to what we’re doing.”
Watch the official video for “Chance Encounters” off the new album below.
The MEnzingers 2026 Tour Dates
9/24 – Dallas, TX – Lost Evenings Festival #
9/25 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
9/26 – Austin, TX – Emo’s
9/27 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live Midtown
9/29 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
9/30 – Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s
10/2 – Phoenix, AZ – Nile Theater
10/3 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco
10/4 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park
10/6 – San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall
10/08 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall
10/09 – Eugene, OR – WOW Hall
10/10 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
10/11 – Vancouver, BC – The Pearl
10/13 – Calgary, AB – Palace Theatre
10/16 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater
10/17 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee
11/01 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
11/03 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
11/04 – Richmond, VA – The National
11/06 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall
11/07 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogart’s
11/08 – Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom
11/10 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall
11/11 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic Theatre
11/13 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
11/14 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed
11/15 – Pittsburgh, PA – Roxian Theatre
11/17 – Rochester, NY – Anthology
11/20 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore *
11/21 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
11/22 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
* With Hot Water Music, Weakened Friends, Spraynard (Performing “Funtitled” In Full), Mercy Union, and Five Hundred Bucks
# Festival Date