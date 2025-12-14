The MERRY Rule Can Save You From Social Burnout This Holiday Season

While the holidays might be known as “the most wonderful time of the year,” for many of us, they’re far more stressful than cheerful. From the countless social obligations to the endless financial pressures, it’s no wonder I’m starting to relate to the Grinch.

But sometimes, all it takes is a little more structure and a few more boundaries. That’s why Good Time Golfin, a family golfing entertainment complex, created the MERRY Rule, an effective way to avoid festive burnout at all costs. It essentially asks you to consider the following (before accepting an invite or committing to plans):

While you might feel like you’re venturing into Scrooge territory with this rule, it’s actually meant to conserve your resources so you can invest where it matters most. According to a release by Good Time Golfin, “The MERRY Rule isn’t anti-Christmas. It’s pro-you.”

Here’s how to use the MERRY Rule this holiday season.

Money

The first part of this rule is to ask yourself whether you can afford a certain activity/celebration and—if so—whether it’s worth the financial investment. In other words, if you say “yes” to that fancy dinner invite, will it stress you out for the rest of the weekend?

“We all know that feeling when you agree to something, then check your bank app later and immediately regret it,” Good Time Golfin states. “Think about whether you can realistically attend the event without experiencing spenders’ guilt afterwards. If the answer is no, suggest a cost-effective activity that doesn’t require attendees to fork out for costly cocktails that are purchased for the purpose of staying entertained.”

Energy

The second element of the MERRY Rule requires you to evaluate your energy levels. The holidays can be exhausting—even for the most extroverted individuals. Before committing to plans, ask yourself whether you have the social battery to accommodate them.

“There are nights out where your excitement builds in its run-up, and others where you’re already running on fumes,” Good Time Golfin explains in their release. “December has a habit of stringing together too many of the latter.”

By being protective of your energy, you’ll ensure you’re not burnt out before the holiday arrives. Additionally, you’ll be able to be more present for the moments that matter most.

Return

Too many of us are so concerned with not letting our loved ones down that we don’t even consider our own wants and needs. For example, just because your friend wants to bar-hop all night, trying all the Christmas cocktails she possibly can, doesn’t mean you’re obligated to join—especially if you’d rather sip hot chocolate on the couch while watching Home Alone.

“Plenty of festive plans sound good on paper but end up feeling like a chore,” Good Time Golfin states. “Before you commit to anything, it’s worth asking if you actually enjoy the thing itself or if you’re doing it out of obligation.”

Recovery

If your calendar is so booked with holiday events that you don’t even have a day or night to breathe, you should probably reconsider a few. Your recovery is crucial to ensuring you remain healthy throughout the season.

“The Christmas hangover isn’t always alcohol related,” Good Time Golfin reminds us. “Sometimes it’s just too much of everything. Before saying yes, picture how you’ll feel the next day. Are you going to be scrambling to get up for work on four hours’ sleep? Or be socially drained?”

You

Here’s a hot take many avoid considering: How do you want to spend your holiday season?

“This is the hardest question for most people, because December is full of plans we say yes to without thinking,” Good Time Golfin says. “But if you’re not choosing it for yourself, it may be worth giving it a miss.”