The midterms aren’t over yet. Here are the races still in play.

The midterm elections don’t always end on Election Day.



The Associated Press has not yet called the Arizona Senate race, one of the highest profile elections in the country — and one that has the potential to help keep Republicans’ majority at just 51 votes. The Georgia governor’s race, which could see the country elect its first black female governor, has prompted a lawsuit over uncounted ballots. And with Florida’s gubernatorial and Senate races still close to call, Florida launched its first full, statewide recount launched this weekend.

Plus, at least 10 House seats remain up in the air. If they all fall to the blue wave — though that’s only a real possibility in 7 — Democrats will have swiped a total of 42 House seats this election.

Governors’ mansions

Georgia

Former Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp is currently beating Stacey Abrams with about 50.3 percent of the vote, but Abrams’ camp is holding out hope that as-yet-uncounted ballots could drop that lead. If Kemp doesn’t win 50 percent of the vote, Georgia law will force Kemp and Abrams into a runoff election.

Allegations of voter suppression have haunted the governor’s race, and Abrams’ campaign believes that there may be as many as about 30,000 ballots — many absentee or provisional — that remain uncounted. In the meantime, Abrams is refusing to concede. On Sunday, her team filed a lawsuit challenging the rejection of more than 1,000 absentee ballots that were rejected for having missing or inadequate information.

Florida



When it looked like Republican Ron DeSantis would win the Sunshine State’s gubernatorial contest Tuesday, Democrat Andrew Gillum initially conceded. But Gillum quickly backtracked on that concession. “It has become clear there are many more uncounted ballots than was originally reported,” his team explained in a statement. “Mayor Gillum started his campaign for the people, and we are committed to ensuring every single vote in Florida is counted.”

Gillum got his wish this weekend: Recounts are underway in both the gubernatorial and Senate races, since both finished with a margin of less than 0.5 percent. (In Florida, any election with 0.5 percent difference must go to a recount.)

And in the meantime, he struck back at Trump on Twitter.

What’s embarrassing to democracy is not counting every vote — and you, of course.



Count every vote. https://t.co/ZfrBBcymrg — Andrew Gillum (@AndrewGillum) November 9, 2018

The Senate

Arizona

Arizona hasn’t elected a Democratic senator in decades — or a female senator ever — but that could change very soon. Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema expanded her lead over Republican Rep. Martha McSally Sunday night: She’s now winning by just more than 32,000 votes. The election likely won’t be called anytime soon, since Arizona officials are still counting mail-in ballots, which involves ensuring that voters’ ballot signatures match those on their registration. (Yes, it’s tedious.) Arizona voters in some counties are allowed to verify their signatures after the election, including over the phone, a process that Republicans have challenged in four counties.

Republicans argue that process isn’t uniform across the state and will suppress the votes of people in rural counties. On Friday, Democrats and Republicans agreed to a settlement that requires election officials in all Arizona counties to keep going through signatures of the state’s around 200,000 uncounted ballots until Nov. 14.

Still, the urban counties that are continuing to verify voters’ signatures are likely leaning in Sinema’s favor, and David Wasserman, an editor at the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, has called the race for Sinema.

Projection: Rep. Kyrsten Sinema (D) has defeated Rep. Martha McSally (R) in #AZSEN. This thing has been over for a while. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) November 12, 2018

Florida

Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson is breathing down Republican Gov. Rick Scott’s neck: While it originally looked like the liberal incumbent was going to lose his seat, Nelson is now behind Scott by just about 0.2 percentage points, or about 13,000 votes. That’s close enough to trigger a recount in Florida.

Nelson’s re-election campaign is also now suing Florida, over — you guessed it — the state’s system of verifying voters’ signatures. Like Republicans in Arizona, the campaign argues that because the process is unfair because it isn’t the same in every Florida county and thus grants unqualified election workers the ability to determine whether a ballot should be rejected.

Mississippi

In a strange, if little noticed, twist on Tuesday, ruby-red Mississippi didn’t elect two Republican senators. While Sen. Roger Wicker won his race handily, Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith garnered less than 50 percent of the vote in her special election to take over the rest of Thad Cochran’s Senate term. (Hyde-Smith was temporarily appointed to Cochran’s old seat earlier this year, a move that led her to become the first woman to ever represent Mississippi in Congress.)

Instead, both Hyde-Smith and her Democratic opponent Mike Espy ended up winning 41 and 40 percent of the vote, respectively, thanks to Republican Chris McDaniel, who took home about 16 percent of the vote. As the top two winners, Hyde-Smith and Espy will head to a Nov. 27 runoff. Hyde-Smith is widely expected to win.

The House

California’s 10th Congressional District, its 39th, and its 45th all remain uncalled.

Republican Rep. Mia Love will almost certainly lose her seat in Utah’s 4th District, but that race is yet to be formally called.

Texas Republican Rep. Will Hurd and Democratic challenger Gina Ortiz Jones are trading the lead in Texas’ 23rd District, with Hurd now ahead by about 1,150 votes. The Associated Press initially called the race for Hurd, but the outlet soon walked that decision back.

Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux is refusing to concede in Georgia’s 7th District, arguing that Republican Rep. Rob Woodall’s 901-vote lead might shrink after more provisional ballots get counted.

The tight race between Republican Rep. Bruce Poliquin and Democratic state Rep. Jared Golden for Maine’s 2nd Congressional District will be decided by the state’s ranked-choice voting system, where the votes for the two lowest ranked candidates will be redistributed among Poliquin and Golden.

New York Republican Rep. Chris Collins, who was recently charged with insider training-related crimes, has claimed victory over Democrat Nate McMurray in the 27th District, but this race has yet to be officially called. (Collins has denied the charges.) New York Republican Rep. Claudia Tenney and Democratic state lawmaker Anthony Brindisi are waiting for more absentee ballots to get counted in the state’s 22nd District.

Republican Rep. Tom MacArthur and Democrat Andy Kim are doing the same in New Jersey’s 3rd Congressional District.

