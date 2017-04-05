The Migos Look Very Elegant in Their “Get Right Witcha” Video

The Migos are still doing what they do best: winning on extreme levels. We were reminded of that last week when the Atlanta trio appeared on Sportscenter to give a detailed history of the dab’s origins and to freestyle to Steph Curry highlights. The press run for C U L T U R E feels like it’s neverending, which is great for all of us who are watching. Today, Quavo, Offset, and Takeoff continued their onslaught by releasing the video for “Get Right Witcha,” which is also featured on their sophomore LP. They look routinely elegant in the clip, rocking suits with beautiful prints and being accompanied by horses in the background. The lyrics never disappoint either. “Quavo tells the Taliban to wrap his drugs, effectively doing more to combat terrorism than Toby Keith has ever done in the 16 years after 9/11,” is how Noisey social editor Annalise Domenighini assessed the track for our What Is The Best Migos Song? piece back in February. Watch the video below.

