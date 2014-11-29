The Missing 43: Mexico’s Disappeared Students (Full Length)

On September 26, students from the Teachers College of Ayotzinapa in Mexico en route to a protest in Iguala were intercepted by police forces. In the ensuing clash, six students were fatally shot and 43 were abducted. Investigations over the following weeks led to the startling allegations that the police had acted at the behest of the local mayor, and had turned over the abducted students to members of the Guerreros Unidos cartel. All 43 students are now feared dead.

The case has come to represent the negative feeling of the Mexican public toward the state of justice and the rule of law in Mexico. The events have now galvanized the survivors of the attack and the disappeared students’ parents. Nationwide demonstrations have increased in intensity, and recently led to government buildings in the state of Guerrero to be set on fire.

Videos by VICE

VICE News travels to Guerrero, ground-zero for the protest movement that has erupted since the disappearance of the students. We meet with survivors of the Iguala police attack and parents of the missing students, accompany volunteer search parties, and watch as protests against the government and president reach boiling point.

Check out “In Photos: Demonstrations for Missing Students Swell in Mexico and Across the World”

Check out “Officials Say the 43 Students Missing In Mexico Were Incinerated”

Check out “Ayotzinapa: A Timeline of the Mass Disappearance That Has Shaken Mexico”

Watch “Cocaine & Crude (Full Length)”

Subscribe to VICE News on YouTube

Follow VICE News on Twitter

Like VICE News on Facebook