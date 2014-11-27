The Missing 43: Mexico’s Disappeared Students (Part 3)

On September 26, teaching students from the Ayotzinapa Normal School in Mexico were intercepted by police forces en route to a protest in Iguala. In the ensuing clash, six people were killed, and 43 Ayotzinapa students were taken away by the police. Investigations over the following weeks led to the startling allegations that the police had acted at the behest of the local mayor, and had turned over the abducted students to members of the Guerreros Unidos cartel. All 43 students are now feared dead.

The case has come to represent the negative feeling of the Mexican public toward the state of justice and the rule of law in Mexico. The events have now galvanized the survivors of the attack and the disappeared students’ parents. Nationwide demonstrations have increased in intensity, and recently led to government buildings in the state of Guerrero to be set on fire.

Videos by VICE

In the final episode, VICE News travels to Cocula, where another mass grave has been found, raising a new theory as to the fate of the 43 missing students, as protests in Mexico City against the president and government have reached boiling point.

Watch Part 1

Watch Part 2

Check out “In Photos: The Ayotzinapa Normal School, Before and After the Disappearance of 43 Students”

Check out “Ayotzinapa: A Timeline of the Mass Disappearance That Has Shaken Mexico”

Watch “Murder and Migration in Honduras: Immigrant America”

Subscribe to VICE News on YouTube

Follow VICE News on Twitter

Like VICE News on Facebook