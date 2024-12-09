The ModRetro Chromatic Is the Bespoke Game Boy We Deserve as Adults (Review)

It may be the rose-tinted glasses perched precariously on my face. But, I always consider the ’90s to be the Golden Era of gaming. Games like Pokemon surged in popularity, and the handheld market was dominated by only one competitor: the Nintendo Game Boy. This marvel of technological advancement allowed me to play some of my favorite games on the go. And now, as someone in my early 30s, I’m able to relive those cherished moments once more with the ModRetro Chromatic.

A Metallic Chassis Contains an Electronic Heart and Soul

It’s hard to take in everything about the ModRetro Chromatic at first glance. My first impression was slightly askew, as it was a frigid midwestern day when I received my unit. Immediately upon taking the Chromatic out of its box, I was in awe of its beautiful design, but more surprised by the fact that it was frigid cold.

The unboxing experience, on the other hand, was incredibly pleasant. Even the box, somehow, is nostalgic. Plenty of scribbles adorn the cardboard packaging, making it look like the journals we all likely had during high school. Hidden inside was everything I needed to get started. Once my Chromatic thawed, I got to go hands-on. I was nearly immediately blown away; this should have been called the Bespoke Boy. It feels like something that should require white gloves to delicately handle.

While Palmer Luckey has proven to be a controversial figure, there’s one thing I can’t deny. He knows how to create a beautiful piece of technology. Originally founding Oculus VR, his eye for quality can’t be contested by anyone on the market. Only the finest materials went into crafting this piece of equipment, as can be seen below.

Technical Specifications Materials/Sizes Weight 0.38lbs Size 5.2in x 3in x 1.2in Power x3 AA Batteries/Optional Rechargeable Battery Pack Works With Original Game Boy/Game Boy Color Cartridges Shell Material Magnesium Alloy Aluminum Screen Protector Lab Grown Sapphire Buttons PBT Plastic Display Pixel Perfect 2.56in 160 x 144 IPS Display at 10:9 Aspect Ratio Price $199.99

Why Get a Modretro chromatic When You Can Get a Game Boy? let me tell you.

The main grab of the ModRetro Chromatic is the fact that I can play all of my favorite classics on a new console. But with both the original Game Boy and Game Boy Color consoles on the second-hand market, alongside the dawn of more powerful dedicated emulators, you may be wondering why you would want something like this. And honestly? That’s a fair question to be asking.

Take a moment and browse through eBay or even Facebook Marketplace to see how much a pre-loved Game Boy or Game Boy Color is right now. The prices are genuinely shocking. Consider how much it also costs to tear them apart, modify them with third-party parts, and put them back together hoping they work. It comes out to be about the same price, all in all, as the ModRetro Chromatic.

When it came time for me to tear apart my Game Boy Pocket — the same one in the picture above — I wasn’t sure how well it was going to turn out. It felt like performing surgery on a family member. One of my most treasured childhood possessions went under the knife to receive a facelift and a new screen. There was a good chance of failure, especially since I wasn’t exactly confident in my soldering skills.

But it turned out fine in the end. I was out roughly $200 and had an, admittedly, Frankenstein’s Monster of a console. While most of the parts inside were the same? The exterior was completely revamped and remade. But the funniest part of it all is: yes, that may be my old Game Boy, but the Chromatic does everything it does — and does it better.

Who Said You Can’t Teach an Old Dog New Tricks?

Even though the ModRetro Chromatic takes many pages out of the original Game Boy and Game Boy Color books, it brings several unique features to the table. One of the coolest parts, especially for those hoping to stream games, is the USB-C out. Hooking up a cable to the port on the bottom of this console will allow for direct-from-hardware capture for streamers and content creators.

It’s also a great way to display your favorite games on a bigger screen. While I remember thinking the screen on my GBC was massive as a child, the 2.56-inch display can be painful after some time. Thankfully, with the gorgeous IPS display beneath the Sapphire screen, it’s worth every moment of squinting. It’s also completely usable under sunlight, and you don’t need to worry if you can find your Worm Light to connect to this one. It’s fully backlit and offers incredible color reproduction.

It’s also incredibly eager to let me use original pieces of hardware with the console. The link cable connection spot is there, alongside the IR blaster on the top. A physical volume scroll wheel adorns the right side of the console. There’s also a new button allowing me to change settings on the fly. A Type C port on the bottom snuggled up with a headphone jack let me lose myself in the music again.

To my surprise, even knockoff cartridges worked. Yes, I’m not above buying a copy of Kid Dracula or Survival Kids off of AliExpress. I can’t feasibly pay more than what this console retails at for a single game. I just can’t.

The Bespoke Boy Is as Premium as It Gets

As someone who also likes to tinker with electronics, the ModRetro stands up to its name quite well. Using the same type of Y-Wing screws the original Game Boy had, it’s quick and simple to take apart. I could easily remove the backing to see the beautiful FPGA board inside.

Part of me wonders if ModRetro stands for “Modern Retro,” or if the Mod has more meaning behind it. Parts are also simple to remove if needed. For example, the battery tray pops out with just a few screws and a connector. Swapping shells would likely be much easier than on the original hardware, as well. If ModRetro comes out with additional colors, I already know I’ll be going to town on this.

The possibilities are seemingly endless for the ModRetro Chromatic. It already comes with the most premium of parts. Its speaker blasts loud and clear, and the screen rivals any on the market. But, if I can swap parts out all willy-nilly in the future? That would be radical. Possibly bodacious, even. Sorry, I’ll keep the ’90s slang to a minimum from this point on.

Part of me also wonders if the aforementioned rechargeable battery pack will slide under the aluminum backplate, or if those who want it will need to remove the back and take the battery tray out. Even if that’s the case, it’s one of the easiest-to-remove casings I’ve ever experienced, while still feeling like it would withstand any accident thrown its way. (EDIT: I found out, the rechargable battery will slot right into the same battery tray that is currently in the system. No modification required.)

The modretro Chromatic Is Going to Be a Daily Driver for Me

The easiest way to describe the ModRetro Chromatic is a “Big Kid’s Toy.” It has everything we knew and loved about the original Game Boy, paired with an exceptional build quality bound to stand the test of time. Without a doubt, it’s the premier way to play through some of our favorite retro titles and gives those in the homebrew scene a chance to release new games on their favorite platform.

Even checking out the ModRetro shop, there are plenty of unique new titles that are purchaseable. Not only on this console but on the original hardware, as well. It’s an opportunity for homebrew creators to make something for a console they love and distribute it around the world.

You’ll know if you’re in the designated target market for the ModRetro Chromatic. It’s a beautiful piece of hardware that fits comfortably in your hands. It gave those old, rotting games untouched in my drawer a new life and brought me back to an era of childhood bliss I never thought I could recapture.

Verdict: Highly Recommended

The ModRetro Chromatic is available for purchase now. MSRP Retail Price is $199.99. A review unit was sent for the sake of this review.