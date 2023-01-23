The Monster Manual’s Newest Addition: Dungeons and Dragons Itself

This week on Waypoint! Rob’s back and better than ever (for now), and so of course we get to hear about how much COVID sucks. Speaking of things sucking, Ren leads us on a look at Wizards of the Coast updating their Open Gaming License, the agreement that allowed games like Pathfinder to exist when D&D 4th edition shit the bed, which Wizards is basically threatening to undo in a 1.1 update. Patrick got early access to the first episode of HBO’s The Last of Us, and has the scoop on how the already “cinematic” game translates to the small screen. Then we dive into the question bucket to discuss eating pizza off a plate. Like while it’s still on there. Like just chomping down on the pizza while it’s still on the plate.

26:34 Wizards Updates the OGL, 57:28 Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous, 01:11:27 The Last of Us TV, 1:33:53 God of War Ragnarok, 1:38:20 The Question Bucket

You can subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher. If you’re using something else, this RSS link should let you add the podcast to whatever platform you’d like. If you’d like to directly download the podcast, click here. Please take a moment and review the podcast, especially on Apple Podcasts. It really helps.

Interaction with you is a big part of this podcast, so make sure to send any questions you have for us to gaming@vice.com with the header “Questions.” (Without the quotes!) We can’t guarantee we’ll answer all of your questions, but rest assured, we’ll be taking a look at them.

Have thoughts? Swing by the Waypoint forums to share them!