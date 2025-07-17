The ‘Mortal Kombat II’ Trailer Is Here, and It Seems To Fix My Only Issue With the First Movie

It’s finally time to see what’s cooking at WB with Mortal Kombat II. I really liked the first movie for the most part. I could have done without the main character having literal plot armor, but that’s a discussion for another day. Most of the classic characters were handled really well, though, and the fight scenes were great.

'mortal kombat II' Looks like it has its focus right this time

The trailer for Mortal Kombat II dropped today at noon after a lengthy live event where chat participants got to vote “1 or 2” for a kombatant. After a countdown, the movie character was revealed. This continued until the trailer fired up. And it was a cool way to show off some of the characters in the movie. That’s how I found out Noob freaking Saibot would be in it. I had been staying away from information on it until a trailer dropped. Mind. Blown. And then I saw Cole was back, but I’ll give him a chance.

The trailer made it clear I may not have to do that because the story seems to heavily focus on Johnny Cage. Given my complaints with the first movie and how much I rock with Karl Urban? I’m down for this. Video game movies have been making a resurgence in recent years. While the first ’90s Mortal Kombat movie will always remain a personal classic to me, I’m enjoying the change in quality.

I mean, look at some of those fights. And thank you for giving us the actual tournament. I’m looking forward to seeing how this story plays out and how crazy we can get with the fatalities. You see that Scorpion one at the end? I need all of that. Please and thank you. Mortal Kombat II releases October 24th, 2025.