The Most Hellish WW2 Shooter Is Free on Epic Games Store for the Next Week

New year, new free. Starting today and through January 9, the Epic Games Store is offering the brutal World War 2 multiplayer shooter Hell Let Loose completely free of charge. Love large-scale, immersive PvP games but feel like you aren’t being yelled at enough? Now’s the perfect time to dive into the frontlines and do your part, soldier.

Per the Hell Let Loose Steam description, “Join the ever expanding experience of Hell Let Loose – a hardcore World War Two first person shooter with epic battles of 100 players with infantry, tanks, artillery, a dynamically shifting front line and a unique resource based RTS-inspired meta-game.”

Battle for history with ‘Hell Let Loose’ for free on the Epic Games Store

Hell Let Loose isn’t your typical PvP first-person shooter experience. Its 50v50 multiplayer gameplay tosses you straight into the chaotic fray of historic World War 2 theaters. With 14 available classes and thousands of capture point variations for each map, you’ll never have the same battle twice. Think of it as a much more hardcore Battlefield experience, and a fantastic way to start hating your friends.

In-game proximity, command, and unit VoIP mean you’ll receive orders (read: be screamed at) from your higher-ups. Hell Let Loose focuses heavily on team-based strategy, meaning communication with your squad mates is essential for victory. It’s a tall ask – relying on 50 strangers to work together or die together, but that’s the price of video game war, eh?

Key Features

• Fight in epic 50 vs 50 multiplayer battles.

• Two distinct gamemodes – Offensive and Warfare

• 9 maps with more added frequently – land at Omaha Beach, fight through Carentan and into the frozen forests of Foy before climbing Hill 400.

• Never fight the same battle twice – 99 capture point variations per map, means thousands of potential battles.

• Play and master one or many of 14 unique roles, including Officer, Medic, Machinegunner, Commander, Crewman, Sniper and more.

• Constantly updated with new maps, weapons, features and fixes.

• True to life ballistics and recoil patterns create satisfying, skillful gunplay.

• In-game proximity voip, command voip and unit voip.

• Brutal combat – friend and foe are dismembered by heavy weapons.

• Persistent player progression – show off your experience by unlocking new uniforms, loadouts and other customisation options as you level up each individual role, as well as your player.

• Take control of a huge array of WW2 vehicles – including the Tiger, Sherman, Stuart, Puma and more – with additional vehicles still to come

• Bombard and wipe the enemy from the field by taking control of heavy weapons – such as anti-tank guns and artillery.

• Build defenses on the battlefield to fortify your position.

• Use teamwork to smash through the enemy front line and push through to victory.

• Play the game as the Commander and lead your team to victory using different abilities as you orchestrate your forces via the tactical map.

Hey, if Hell Let Loose can give me the large-scale, team-based insanity of Planetside 2 again, I’m in. See you on the battlefield, soldiers.