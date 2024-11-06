VICE
The Most Important Election of My Life Is Going on, and I’m Watching Indie Horror Games

As Kamala Harris and Donald Trump face off in the most important election of my life, I’m on YouTube watching indie horror games.

Screenshot: Alex Grade, gonzeek, Oxeren
As I type this, people are finalizing their votes for the 2024 election between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. Right now, I can look up and see a paused YouTube video. On the frozen screen is a terrifying doll, held with its head turned 180 degrees. The objective of the game is to sort the good dolls from the bad ones. Somehow, if I had to guess, I would say the doll with its head on wrong and encouraging kids to jump out their windows should probably be incinerated.

Screenshot: Alex Grade, gonzeek, Oxeren

Dollmare is a short game you can play right now on Steam for less than $10! This is my coping mechanism — rather than being existentially afraid for the future, it’s easier to be literally scared and put all that scary political stuff in the back of my mind! It’s that tension/scare/release/reset cycle that tends to be the best medicine. Plus, Dollmare is a good time! More people should go to YouTube and find smaller indie games to enjoy!

Reminds me of Tattletail. Which is one of the games I remember watching after the results of a certain 2016 election! Tattletail is a short narrative-driven game about Legally Distinct Furby terrorizing the player. It’s Christmas-themed, which is cute! It also made me ask myself why I wasn’t terrified of the Furby I had when I was a kid. When you’re a child, I suppose fear manifests differently. A creepy, wide-eyed, fuzzy creature with a haunting laugh? Totally fine! The dark? Couldn’t stand it.

hey, I’m just hanging out — watching indie games during the 2024 election

What else can I recommend while you’re here? Ooh, I know! …I don’t know how “indie” this technically is, but did y’all ever play I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream? A certified point-and-click classic! I introduced this to my girlfriend when we first met. The fact she was intrigued and didn’t scream and exit the relationship immediately was a sign she was the one, in hindsight!

Further, it’s a lovely interpretation of the Harlan Ellison short story of the same name! Additionally, the malevolent and sentient supercomputer, AM, is voiced by Ellison himself! Having the time of his life! I won’t spoil any of the plot for you here — trust me on this one and play it! Ah, see? It’s almost like the election isn’t even happening! …Is it hot in here, or is it just me?

