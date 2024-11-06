The Most Important Election of My Life Is Going on, and I’m Watching Indie Horror Games

As I type this, people are finalizing their votes for the 2024 election between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump. Right now, I can look up and see a paused YouTube video. On the frozen screen is a terrifying doll, held with its head turned 180 degrees. The objective of the game is to sort the good dolls from the bad ones. Somehow, if I had to guess, I would say the doll with its head on wrong and encouraging kids to jump out their windows should probably be incinerated.

Screenshot: Alex Grade, gonzeek, Oxeren

Dollmare is a short game you can play right now on Steam for less than $10! This is my coping mechanism — rather than being existentially afraid for the future, it’s easier to be literally scared and put all that scary political stuff in the back of my mind! It’s that tension/scare/release/reset cycle that tends to be the best medicine. Plus, Dollmare is a good time! More people should go to YouTube and find smaller indie games to enjoy!

Reminds me of Tattletail. Which is one of the games I remember watching after the results of a certain 2016 election! Tattletail is a short narrative-driven game about Legally Distinct Furby terrorizing the player. It’s Christmas-themed, which is cute! It also made me ask myself why I wasn’t terrified of the Furby I had when I was a kid. When you’re a child, I suppose fear manifests differently. A creepy, wide-eyed, fuzzy creature with a haunting laugh? Totally fine! The dark? Couldn’t stand it.

hey, I’m just hanging out — watching indie games during the 2024 election

What else can I recommend while you’re here? Ooh, I know! …I don’t know how “indie” this technically is, but did y’all ever play I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream? A certified point-and-click classic! I introduced this to my girlfriend when we first met. The fact she was intrigued and didn’t scream and exit the relationship immediately was a sign she was the one, in hindsight!

Further, it’s a lovely interpretation of the Harlan Ellison short story of the same name! Additionally, the malevolent and sentient supercomputer, AM, is voiced by Ellison himself! Having the time of his life! I won’t spoil any of the plot for you here — trust me on this one and play it! Ah, see? It’s almost like the election isn’t even happening! …Is it hot in here, or is it just me?