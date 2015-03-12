The Most Muscular Moments in Axwell /\ Ingrosso’s “On My Way”

Today, Swedish House Mafia alums Axwell /\ Ingrosso released the first half of their short film “On My Way.” (The second half drops tomorrow.) Directed by Christian Larson, the same guy who did both Swedish House Mafia documentaries and Jay Z and Beyoncé “On The Run,” the nearly seven-minute video is almost a parody of trashy European mobster movies–there’s a small Italian city’s worth of aviators, tracksuits and gold chains in here.

As we follow the adventures of a greased-up Axwell and a gang of mean-mugging thugs, it’s impossible not to notice the abundance of muscles (SO MANY MUSCLES) in this video. In fact, there are so many workout scenes in here, “On My Way” might as well be an exercise video. Don’t believe us? Here’s the evidence:

Videos by VICE

The video opens in a graffiti-covered outdoor gym with this woman casually flexing.

Ingrosso pulls a Rocky outside his mom’s trailer.

She’s super impressed.

She’s super impressed.

She’s super impressed.

Some show-offs try to intimidate Axwell /\ Ingrosso by crushing a beer can and calling them “meatballs.”

Another workout montage worthy of GQ: The Man Issue.



The testosterone reaches peak levels and a vaguely erotic fight breaks out.

Even the spectators have beautiful ab definition.

In conclusion: “Equinox made me do it.”

