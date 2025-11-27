The Most Out-Of-Touch Life Advice From the Wealthy Women Taking Over RichTok

There’s a particular type of TikTok luxury that stops being aspirational and lands squarely in “am I being pranked” territory. It’s a world where a $4 million Lake Como wedding is a casual anecdote, a private jet is a mood stabilizer, and the biggest hardship in life is whether your staff remembered the good house shoes. Welcome to RichTok, where the advice is free, the perspective is skewed, and the comment sections are basically a digital revolt.

Below are some of the most unhinged life lessons offered by the app’s wealthiest women, pulled straight from their real posts and the real backlash that followed.

Videos by VICE

@beccaxbloom What men dont understand about equality and why they should pay the bills. ♬ original sound – Becca Bloom

The Equality Lecture No One Asked For

Becca Bloom, the reigning face of RichTok, told her 6.2 million viewers, “Here’s what men don’t understand about equality: you think equality is splitting the bill.” She cited the persistent wage gap and said women spend “approximately $400 a month on primping” just to meet beauty standards. She added that her husband “pays all the bills,” which she considers “the bare minimum.”

TikTok did not applaud. “I will not be lectured on equality by this billionaire,” one user snapped, while another wrote, “Right message, wrong messenger.”

@bayydayyy Life without Nannies is not for me. I know it’s not something that a lot of moms like and that’s fair. But as a girl with adhd who’s love language is acts of service. I genuinely couldn’t see myself raising kids without this kind of help 🤎 #nanny #parents #fyp ♬ original sound – Bayleigh Dayton

Parenting, But Make It Payroll

Luxury influencer Bayleigh Dayton admitted she employs three nannies for two toddlers. The reaction was swift. One commenter groaned, “We like it, we just can’t afford it,” while another scolded, “That is other people doing your job and parenting your kids instead of you.”

Beauty Standards With a Dress Code

Influencer @COHouswife insisted, “You always have to be presentable,” adding that wealthy families “always have on shoes at home.” Viewers rolled their eyes. “The most wealthy people I know certainly do not get ready every day,” one critic wrote.

@_briowen Also, you can’t be late for the flight because the plane waits for you 😉 Still can’t believe I flew private for the first time! I feel so blessed and beyond excited — definitely a moment I’ll never forget. ✨✈️ #momlife #traveltips ♬ original sound – Brianna Owen

The Private Jet Parenting Hack

Brianna Owen had a simple fix for toddler meltdowns. “If you want to avoid toddler meltdown on a plane, just fly private,” she said. Parents responded with the digital equivalent of a spit take. One wrote, “Not all of us got knocked up by someone rich.”

Chauffeur Life for the Chronically Unbothered

Miami socialite Aerely Chacon announced she prefers hiring a chauffeur rather than driving her Mercedes. “I want to be in the back seat,” the audio declares. Trolls flooded the post with disdain for anyone allergic to steering wheels.

Gifts Instead of Conversation

Rich housewife Nia Chi showcased luxury bags piled across a pool table while declaring, “What life looks like since I stopped complaining about how much he works.” One viewer pushed back, noting, “But you don’t get to see him.”

RichTok keeps offering advice. The rest of the world keeps rolling their eyes.