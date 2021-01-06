The Most Surreal Photographs of the Invasion of the Capitol

In a spectacle unlike any in American history, armed marauders rampaged through the U.S. Capitol Wednesday as police helplessly stood by and Donald Trump pointedly declined to say anything about what his supporters were doing. Getty photographers Win McNamee and Drew Angerer captured startling images of the scene:

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: A protester holds a Trump flag inside the US Capitol Building near the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. A group of Republican senators said they would reject the Electoral College votes of several states unless Congress appointed a commission to audit the election results. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Protesters enter the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Pro-Trump protesters have entered the U.S. Capitol building after mass demonstrations in the nation's capital. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

U.S. Capitol police officers point their guns at a door that was vandalized in the House Chamber during a joint session of Congress on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

A protester is seen hanging from the balcony in the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Protesters enter the U.S. Capitol Building on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, live streams captured other bizarre scenes:

https://twitter.com/linguinitime/status/1346912011267891201