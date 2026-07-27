The Most Underrated Sex Act Is Finally Getting Its Due

The blowjob has dominated the cultural conversation about sex acts for so long that its current competition probably feels insulting. The competition is the handjob, and according to sex columnist Dan Savage, it’s having its moment.

Savage posted last week that handjobs are the hottest sex trend of 2026, after a friend admitted he prefers them to oral. The algorithm agreed with him immediately—the very next day he was sent a video of a man on a train making the same argument, with the interviewer nodding along enthusiastically. Reddit followed suit. “Handjob while kissing and touching her boobs is the best ever,” wrote one user. Another described requesting one from his wife post-oral and getting a look of total disbelief. He loved it.

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The reasons men give for this preference come down to geography more than anything else. During a blowjob, two people are at opposite ends of the bed. During a handjob, they’re face to face. Eyes level. Kissing optional but available. “During a handjob you’re on eye level,” sexologist Becky Crepsley-Fox told Metro. “You’re side by side, face to face. You can kiss, stroke his neck, and watch each other. That’s an entirely different order of intimacy.”

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Why Some Men Prefer Handjobs to Blowjobs, According to Sex Experts

The mechanical case is also solid. A hand can do things a mouth simply cannot—adjust pressure, change grip, alter angle, maintain a consistent rhythm all the way through orgasm at the exact moment a mouth is usually flagging. Ten fingers versus one tongue. The math isn’t complicated.

Certified sexologist Sarah Ward, who covers this territory in her Sex and Style Substack, notes that the trend makes sense for a population that’s completely exhausted. “Your hands are the ultimate sex toy,” she wrote. Sexologist Jenn Mason, owner of WinkWink Boutique in Bellingham, Washington, made a similar case in her own Substack post, describing her enthusiasm for manual stimulation over oral and calling out the act’s unfairly dismissive reputation. It’s been treated like the less impressive option for long enough that people are now actively making the argument in the other direction.

There’s also an STI angle here. Handjobs carry a much lower transmission risk than oral sex for most infections. Skin-to-skin conditions like herpes and HPV can still transmit, but the odds are better—a relevant consideration in newer relationships.

The blowjob contingent is not conceding without a fight. The counterargument, made by multiple Reddit users: if you want a handjob, you can give yourself one. Oral is the one thing you can’t replicate alone, and a lot of men describe it as the moment they feel most desired.

Both arguments are reasonable. Both acts have their place. The handjob is just getting some long-overdue credit.