Want to See Hundreds of Kate Bush Lookalikes Dancing to “Wuthering Heights?”

Images by Tara Kenny

I think we can all agree that if you don’t have some sort of fleshly, visceral experience watching Kate Bush’s “Wuthering Heights” video, you’ve most likely got a heart of stone.

Videos by VICE

The 1978 hit single from the original manic pixie dream girl, “Wuthering Heights,” its video, and Bush’s strange, ethereal presence enchanted millions when it appeared in the world, and the magic hasn’t ever really died down.

If anything, its cult status as an influential, chart-topping emo banger seems to have only grown and grown over time.

This past weekend, inspired by the now-worldwide Wuthering Heights Day gatherings, where fans—and non-fans who are just into weird shit—gather, dressed as Bush is in the clip, and dance in unison (flash mob-style) to the song, Melburnians pitter-pattered around Sidney Myer Music Bowl in honour of it all. A few times.

Check out the photos from the day below.