The Mountain from ‘Game of Thrones’ Loses Washing-Machine-Throwing Contest

Since the dawn of recorded history, man has yearned to discover just how far he can throw a washing machine. Thankfully, there are those in the world doing God’s work, putting washing machines into the hands of ridiculously strong men to throw, and then recording the results for posterity.

Until now, washing machine throwing has something of a niche sport, like lacrosse. But it just got a whole lot of star power thanks to an Italian TV show, the Guinness Book of World Records, and Game of Thrones actor Hafthór Björnsson.

Björnsson, who plays Gregor Clegane, a.k.a. the Mountain, on the popular HBO show, engaged in a bit of spirited competition with Lithuanian strongman Zydrunas Savickas on the appropriately named Guinness World Records Italian Show.

So how does one measure washing machine throwing distance? The TV show is gracious enough to clarify: “The record from the throwing line to the nearest point where the washing machine first makes contact with the ground.” Easy enough.

Unfortunately for the Mountain, Savickas won the contest by tossing a 46-kilogram washing machine a distance of 4.13 meters, or as it is known in non-metric measurements, a really far-ass distance to throw a fucking washing machine.

Cersei Lannister must be so pissed right now.