The Mountain Goat’s John Darnielle feels “awful” he doesn’t like The Kinks

The Mountain Goats’ John Darnielle makes no apologies for his dad opinions as our music critic, but he does feel awful for disliking The Kinks.

After listening to Ray Davies’ song “Our Country,” Darnielle shared an anecdote.

“I was having drinks after a show with some musicians who are well known. And I happened to mention a band to whom these musicians often get compared. And they winced, and one of them said, ‘You know, good luck to all bands.’” Darnielle said.

“And that’s what I have to say about the music we’ve just enjoyed is, ‘Good luck to all bands.’”



But after learning that the song was by The Kinks frontman Ray Davies, Darnielle changed his tune.

“Oh, now I feel awful! I’m going to lose people who love me: I’ve never liked the Kinks,” he said. “So you listen to ‘Waterloo Sunset,’ supposedly one of the greatest singles of all time. I just don’t connect.”

Darnielle also reviewed Florence + The Machine’s “Hunger,” Jim James’ “Just a Fool,” and “Humility” (feat. George Benson) by the Gorillaz.