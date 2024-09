In our second installment, Ailine embarks to Neuschwanstein Castle in the footsteps of the legendary and possibly insane King Ludwig II of Bavaria.

She then strolls through the Viktualienmarkt to get groceries for a meal prepared by Koch and DJ Sven Christ—a multi-course menu that pays homage to King Ludwig. That night, she meets Günther Grauer, a King Ludwig double at Bar Roy, where she gets treated to champagne.