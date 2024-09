In the first episode of the MUNCHIES Guide to Bavaria, our host, food blogger Ailine Liefeld of Aicuisine, visits Käs Karl—a.k.a. Carlos, a punk rock cheesemaker who produces insanely good product at the Kappeler Alp and makes her Kässpatzen, a cheesy spaetzle dish.

After that, she takes part in a cattle drive in Bad Hindelang, which one could describe as a “love parade for cows”. Down in the valley, we find plenty fo hearty Bavarian food, and a lot of beer!