Our host Kavita Goodstar will explore the traditional side of Berlin to start off her guide through the city, presenting some of the most quintessentially German dishes around and showing a side of Berlin that outsiders don’t often get to know. In a traditional garden plot colony, she’ll taste raw minced pork meat, and at Marjellchen, indulge in her favorite German dish—Königsberger Klopse—before grabbing a currywurst on a stick.