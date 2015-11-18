The MUNCHIES Guide to Berlin: The Modern Food Culture

Our host Kavita takes a look at the food from the New Berlin. After the Berlin Wall came down, Berlin experienced great change as artists from all over the world visited, restaurants and bars opened, and the food culture modernized. Kavita meets Wally, an expat living in Berlin since the 90s, who has experienced the change firsthand and has the stories to tell about it. She then visits Koreans living in Berlin who have mixed their culture with German traditions, then finally heads to Nobelhart & Schmutzig, where German food gets reinvented.