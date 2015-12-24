The MUNCHIES Guide to Bohemia: Beer Makes Beautiful Bodies

Beer is arguably Bohemia’s most important contribution to world culture. As the birthplace of pilsner beer, Czech breweries are known for perfecting the art of brewing. Hannah travels to the village of Unetice and meets up with Vladimir, a master brewer. She learns about the brewing process and then gets to take a look at the brewery’s kitchen, where the beer is used as a popular ingredient.

Hannah then goes back to Prague and meets up with the self-proclaimed “beer philosopher” Max Bannson. He tells her about his personal beer philosophy and the importance of beer in Czech society.