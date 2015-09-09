Food The MUNCHIES Guide To Moselle: Part 3 By Billy Wagner September 9, 2015, 7:00am Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard In order to protect the riesling grape, coordinated hunts take place regularly in the region along the Moselle. In this episode, Billy takes part in one of these traditional hunts and learns what it truly means to be a hunter. Tagged:Food, Germany, hunt, hunting, Moselle Valley, Munchies, riesling, THE MUNCHIES Guide to Moselle, watch, wine, wine making Share: X Facebook ShareCopied to clipboard MoreFrom VICE Photos of People Living at the Furthest Reaches of Far Eastern Russia 10.11.23 By François Artusse How to Get Prime Day Deals Without Shopping on Amazon 07.11.23 By Rec Room Staff The True Horror Behind Britain’s ‘Monkey Dust’ Drug Scare Story 06.08.23 By Max Daly I Tracked America’s Cryptid Obsession, From Bigfoot to Sentient Pants 04.26.23 By Katie Way