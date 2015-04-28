The MUNCHIES Guide to Oregon, Part 1: Portland Victory

In the MUNCHIES Guide to Oregon, host Gabi Chai traverses the state to uncover the natural culinary bounty of the state of Oregon. Overflowing with great wine, coffee, food trucks, seafood, and more strip clubs per capita than any city in the world, this gem of America’s Pacific Northwest is just begging to be explored.

Host Gabi Chai kicks off her exploration of Oregon with the classics that have put Portland on the culinary map, from coffee to food trucks.

Gabi kicks off her journey with a caffeinated history lesson about coffee and Portland from Duane Sorenson—founder of Stumptown Coffee Roasters—before popping next door to his restaurant, The Woodsman Tavern, to partake in another Oregon specialty: a tower of fresh-caught seafood. She also eats her way through a few of Portland’s 600 food trucks to understand the regional phenomenon that has created an entirely new dining scene. And no visit to Portland is complete without a meal prepared by Gabriel Rucker, the 2011 James Beard Award Rising Star Chef of the Year and 2013 Best Chef: Northwest—we get the VIP treatment and enjoy a home-cooked meal with Gabriel and his family.