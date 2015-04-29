The MUNCHIES Guide to Oregon, Part 2: Keeping Portland Weird

In the second installment of the MUNCHIES Guide to Oregon, Gabi delves into the weirdest foods and pastimes of a city that celebrates its eccentricities. She prepares bone marrow and cherry-flavored ice cream with Salt & Straw‘s Tyler Malek, and partakes in the local tradition of “zoobombing”—tearing down the streets of Portland on a tandem bicycle—before chowing down on plates of greasy diner goodness. But the strangest moment of this episode might be the incident where we feed vegan egg rolls to a stripper, mid-lap-dance, at the world’s first vegan strip club, Casa Diablo.
