The MUNCHIES Guide to Oregon, Part 3: Pinot Pioneers

In Part 3 of the MUNCHIES Guide to Oregon, host Gabi travels to the Willamette Valley—the heart of Oregon wine country—to talk with three vintners who are producing some of the best Pinot noir in the world.



First, Gabi heads to Domaine Serene to sample their 2010 Evenstad Reserve Pinot Noir, which was recently rated the third-best wine in the world by Wine Spectator magazine. She also meets Andrew Beckham from Beckham Estate Vineyard, who shows her how he’s returning to truly Old World methods by making his own clay amphorae to ferment and age his wines. Her last stop is to share a can of Pinot (yes, you read that correctly) with Ryan Harms of Union Wine Company. We’ll cheers to that.

