The MUNCHIES Guide to Oregon, Part 4: Water’s Bounty

In Part 4 of the MUNCHIES Guide to Oregon , Gabi travels from the rocky coast to the Deschutes River in eastern Oregon to sample everything the state’s waters have to offer—and learns in the process that “crab butter” isn’t really butter.

Gabi starts in the icy waters of Coos Bay on the southern coast of Oregon to forage fresh seaweed and unappealing-but-tasty gooseneck barnacles for a coastal cookout with James Jungwirth of Naturespirit Herbs. Then, she heads north to the shores near Tillamook to battle with a local sea lion for her share of the day’s crab catch before heading out to the Deschutes River to join a few local chefs—including David Varley of Seattle’s RN74 and Jay Barwikowski of Portland’s Tastebud Pizza—as they try their luck at hooking an elusive steelhead trout.

