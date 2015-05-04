The MUNCHIES Guide to Oregon, Part 5: Do It Yourself

In the final episode of the MUNCHIES Guide to Oregon, Gabi seeks out people who are embodying Oregon’s pioneering spirit in pursuit of filling their bellies. From the best Liége waffles west of Belgium to yellowfoot mushrooms and Oregon white truffles dug fresh from the earth, she discovers what these Oregonians already know: that food always tastes better when you work for it.



We start in the city of Eugene, where Gabi makes a detour to pick a local commodity to barter for her breakfast at Off the Waffle. Then she heads deep into the forest to meet up with Toby Esthay and his dog Appa and root out the elusive “orgasm-inducing” Oregon truffle. Gabi finishes her journey with a chef who is embodying Oregon’s do-it-yourself ethos: Kelsey Terry of Homegrown Public House in Florence, OR, who takes Gabi deep into the coastal woods to forage ingredients for a truly Oregonian last supper.

