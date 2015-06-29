The MUNCHIES Guide to Summer: How to Make the Perfect Ribs

What would summer be without some quality hours spent gathered around a grill?

Sometimes “quality hours” mean bickering with your dad over how done the burgers look, while other times they’re found in an afternoon-into-evening spent throwing back shandies while you make piles of charred wieners on your friend’s roof. But regardless of where you are and who you’re with, the ultimate grill accessory is meat.

Loads and loads of meat.

And ribs, with their pull-apart tenderness and convenient format for sharing, are the ideal grilling food.

Photo by Janelle Jones. Food styling by Eleanore Park.

New York City?

And while you’ll get a lot of differing opinions about where to find the best ribs in the country (Texas? Louisiana? ) when it comes to picking a recipe, you’d best be sure to ask someone who’s been perfecting their version for basically their whole life.

With this in mind, we consulted Billy Durney of Hometown Bar-B-Que in Red Hook, Brooklyn, for his take on how to make the most delicious ribs around. (Brooklyn’s barbecue scene is, after all, taking over the world.)

These Jamaican Jerk Ribs are St. Louis-style, meaning that they’re trimmed-down spare ribs for an easier fit on whatever smoky outfit you’re using for grilling up your goods. You’ll also need a smoker, which is a little bit trickier to come by, but if you can manage, it’s well worth it.

But really, it’s all in the marinade. Thyme, scallions, hot peppers, ginger, and allspice create huge flavor; lime adds tang and acid; and brown sugar and rum infuse the meat with sweet richness.

It’s going to be an all-afternoon affair to get these bad boys cooked through and ready to bite—but hey, it’s summer. Where would you rather be than hanging by the grill, ice-cold beer in hand, inhaling the glorious scent of roasting meat?