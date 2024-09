In this episode of the MUNCHIES Guide to Sweden, Ivar heads to Sweden’s capital, Stockholm, to learn more about the day-to-day diets of urban Swedes. He visits a food hall for a traditional Swedish lunch, then takes fika to prepare for his big night out.

Finally, Ivar hits Aifur, Sweden’s only real Viking restaurant, and meets its owner and dance music legend E-Type to discover how the Vikings informed today’s Swedish cuisine.

