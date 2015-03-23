The MUNCHIES Guide to Sweden: New Nordic Cuisine

In the final episode of the MUNCHIES Guide to Sweden, we explore the growth and popularity of New Nordic Cuisine. Our host Ivar travels across the country to meet the chefs who are defining this new culinary tradition on their own terms.

First, Ivar visits Ekstedt in Stockholm, where owner Niklas is going back to basics and cooking all his dishes with traditional Nordic techniques. He also visits Koka in Göteborg—one of the best restaurants in the country—before finishing our trip at Bastard in Malmö, where head chef Andreas Dahlberg has his own take on the New Nordic manifesto.

Videos by VICE

Subscribe here for more MUNCHIES!